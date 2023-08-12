Too Much Information
Too Much Information
Dispatches from the content-soaked dystopia
Trump’s Postal Service Chairman Has Led Senate GOP’s $100 Million Super PAC
Trump just installed a former RNC chair to lead the board that oversees USPS -- now the agency faces allegations that it is being used to rig the 2020 election.
David Sirota
How The Pandemic Humiliated Critics Of Medicare for All
Centrist Democrats and Republicans once pointed to Europe as the example of why single-payer wouldn’t work. Things look different today.
Walker Bragman
Aug 13
SCOOP: Hospitals Bankroll The Democrat Who Lets Them Send Patients Surprise Bills
The American Hospital Association is boosting its "friend in Washington" Rep. Richie Neal — as he blocks surprise billing reform.
Donald Shaw
Aug 12
Cuomo Is Protecting His Wall Street Donors From Democratic Tax Bills
Democratic legislators are targeting the financial industry -- but their party’s governor is helping the industry as it frantically lobbies in Albany.
Matthew Cunningham-Cook
Aug 11
Gun Lobby Pushes Trump Rule That Could Undercut Its Opponents
Mass shootings have prompted a push to divest from firearms manufacturers — now the gun lobby is praising a Labor Department proposal that could deflat…
Julia Rock
Aug 10
TMI Weekend Reading List — 8/9/20 (Exclusive for Subscribers)
Editor’s Note: In response to reader feedback, we’ve added a new section called “Follow That Story” to the Weekend Reading List for subscribers. This s…
David Sirota
Aug 9
Susan Rice’s Considerable Past Fossil Fuel Investments
One of the finalists in Joe Biden’s “veepstakes” is a longtime investor in fossil fuels, financial disclosures reveal.
Walker Bragman
Aug 7
TMI Report Prompts Dem Party FEC Complaint Against Ilhan Omar’s Opponent
Antone Melton-Meaux’s campaign has routed 78 percent of its spending through anonymous vendors to get around DCCC blacklist.
Andrew Perez
Aug 6
