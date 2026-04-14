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janodes's avatar
janodes
May 1

David, I'm a longtime fan of yours from your stint in Bernie's '16 campaign. I love how you consistently dismantle the DNC and their tired philosophy and agenda. I am encouraged by the many progressive's Bernie has inspired and influenced. Once we had bold leaders that were positioned to change history, and they were assassinated. I've often thought Bernie had that in back of mind to stop him from pressing his advantage in '20.

Last year I came across an interview with the PHD researcher and author Sarah Kindzoir and her books 'Hiding in Plain Sight' and "They Knew' whose main point was "the transnational criminal enterprise masquerading as the government" has actually been calling the shots for decades.

Once dismissed as a conspiracy theorist, now that her analysis has accurately predicted the kleptocratic 'mafia state' the US has become, it is impossible to ignore.

The only consolation I've gotten from learning the degree to which the "Epstein Class" has captured both parties, is seeing the big picture. The whole red vs blue, kabuki theater of the uniparty is a smoke screen to obscure who is actually in charge.

Elections are important for sure, especially at the local level where they can really affect peoples lives, but we elected Biden, or voted 'not Trump' and his one and only job was to hold Trump accountable. https://sarahkendzior.substack.com/p/servants-of-the-mafia-state

I think is of paramount importance to view all news through this perspective. To not openly expose the mafia state is only setting up disappointment when the 'blue tsunami' doesn't save us.

That said, thanks for your tireless efforts, and congrats on the success of The Lever

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Marsha Hanchrow's avatar
Marsha Hanchrow
Apr 24

I just discovered you on Wajahat Ali's The Left Hook, and yesterday's conversation was good for my exhausted, flagging morale.

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