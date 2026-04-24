I talked to The Washington Times this week about Sen. Bernie Sanders being out on the campaign trail working to try to get a slate of populist candidates elected in the midterms. Having known Bernie for 30+ years, I believe he has been playing a shrewd long game that relatively few really understand.

So I tried to explain it to the Times, a conservative-leaning paper that asked for an interview:

David Sirota, who worked in Mr. Sanders’ congressional office in the late 1990s and helped his campaigns, sees echoes of Barry Goldwater, who was crushed in the 1964 election and then, 16 years later, watched Ronald Reagan win the White House on a similar conservative agenda. “You can’t win the policy victories you want without first winning the policy agenda of one of the two parties,” Mr. Sirota said. “Then that party has to win power. That was Goldwater’s theory. I think that’s Bernie’s theory.” Mr. Sanders’ weekend campaign swings are central to that long game. Candidates who believe a Sanders-style formula got them elected, he argued, are far more likely to govern that way. “If you think you got to office by campaigning against oligarchy, raising grassroots money, and being a populist, then once you’re in office, you’re going to think, I better keep doing that if I want to get reelected,” Mr. Sirota said.

You can read my deeper dive on my whole Bernie-As-Goldwater theory here.

You can read the whole Washington Times piece here - and make sure to read to the end, because I believe there could be a moment in 2028 in which Bernie eventually plays a role not exactly as a kingmaker, but as a pivotal torch passer.