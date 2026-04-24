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Mike Rubinstein's avatar
Mike Rubinstein
Apr 24

As someone who supported Bernie in 2016 and 2020, it's clear to me now his actual long game was to present himself as an alternative to the DC power structure, while actually being a loyal foot soldier for the Democratic party.

The way he dumped his supporters to endorse Biden and his lifelong support of Israel, makes him ultimately no different than those in the party he's railed against for years.

Until the voters reject every current politician in DC, nothing is going to change.

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Saint Jimmy's avatar
Saint Jimmy
Apr 25

Do you know what democrats want? They want you to vote them into power. You will because they are the only alternative to complete evil.

Then, they want you to be so slavishly grateful to them that you do not notice as they continue to quietly support israel AND fund another completely evil regime in ukraine and grift the aid money.

You should openly hate and insult BOTH PARTIES and make them fear for their lives.

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