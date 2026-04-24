Bernie Sanders Is Playing The Long Game
Relatively few seem to fully understand his shrewd strategy over so many years.
I talked to The Washington Times this week about Sen. Bernie Sanders being out on the campaign trail working to try to get a slate of populist candidates elected in the midterms. Having known Bernie for 30+ years, I believe he has been playing a shrewd long game that relatively few really understand.
So I tried to explain it to the Times, a conservative-leaning paper that asked for an interview:
David Sirota, who worked in Mr. Sanders’ congressional office in the late 1990s and helped his campaigns, sees echoes of Barry Goldwater, who was crushed in the 1964 election and then, 16 years later, watched Ronald Reagan win the White House on a similar conservative agenda.
“You can’t win the policy victories you want without first winning the policy agenda of one of the two parties,” Mr. Sirota said. “Then that party has to win power. That was Goldwater’s theory. I think that’s Bernie’s theory.”
Mr. Sanders’ weekend campaign swings are central to that long game. Candidates who believe a Sanders-style formula got them elected, he argued, are far more likely to govern that way.
“If you think you got to office by campaigning against oligarchy, raising grassroots money, and being a populist, then once you’re in office, you’re going to think, I better keep doing that if I want to get reelected,” Mr. Sirota said.
You can read my deeper dive on my whole Bernie-As-Goldwater theory here.
You can read the whole Washington Times piece here - and make sure to read to the end, because I believe there could be a moment in 2028 in which Bernie eventually plays a role not exactly as a kingmaker, but as a pivotal torch passer.
As someone who supported Bernie in 2016 and 2020, it's clear to me now his actual long game was to present himself as an alternative to the DC power structure, while actually being a loyal foot soldier for the Democratic party.
The way he dumped his supporters to endorse Biden and his lifelong support of Israel, makes him ultimately no different than those in the party he's railed against for years.
Until the voters reject every current politician in DC, nothing is going to change.
Do you know what democrats want? They want you to vote them into power. You will because they are the only alternative to complete evil.
Then, they want you to be so slavishly grateful to them that you do not notice as they continue to quietly support israel AND fund another completely evil regime in ukraine and grift the aid money.
You should openly hate and insult BOTH PARTIES and make them fear for their lives.