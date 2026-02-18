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Christopher Rixman's avatar
Christopher Rixman
Feb 18

People focus on Bezos cutting newsroom costs.

But ownership influence rarely looks like censorship.

It looks like budget decisions that quietly redefine what journalism is allowed to investigate.

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