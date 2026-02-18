When he ran for president, Bernie Sanders was ridiculed by media elites for his critique of the media industry. But re-reading Bernie’s 2019 Columbia Journalism Review oped this week - the week after Jeff Bezos gutted The Washington Post - well, it makes the Vermont senator seem like Nostradamus accurately predicting the future.

At precisely the moment when we need more reporters covering the healthcare crisis, the climate emergency, and economic inequality, we have television pundits paid tens of millions of dollars to pontificate about frivolous political gossip, as local news outlets are eviscerated… When we see the Miami Herald exposé on Jeffrey Epstein or the Charleston Gazette-Mail’s courageous reporting on the opioid crisis, we know that good reporters are still overcoming the odds and managing to produce essential journalism that scrutinizes power, exposes wrongdoing, and challenges the status quo. But we know that those success stories are too often the exception and not the norm. News outlets owned by Disney and Jeff Bezos may happily tout Disney films and Bezos’s plans for space exploration, but we cannot count on them to consistently and aggressively cover workers’ fight for better wages at Disney- or Bezos-controlled companies...

During Bernie’s presidential campaigns, media folk often insinuated depicted Bernie’s media critiques as proof that he is a Trump-like figure, because both of them criticized corporate media. Having taken a temporary hiatus from journalism to work on Bernie’s 2020 campaign — and having plans to go back to journalism afterwards — I loathed this insinuation because journalism is my creed and I wouldn’t want to be part of any attack on it.

And of course, Bernie’s media critiques weren’t a Trump-like attack on journalism - they were the opposite: a vigorous defense of a free press. In his oped, he slammed Trump for calling the news media the “enemy of the people,” and offered concrete proposals designed to create a more robust independent media, not the destruction of the free press. But save for a brief CNN segment, that distinction rarely got a fair hearing.

Perhaps Bernie’s 2019 oped will end up more than just a “told you so” relic. I may be a bit biased in my wishful thinking here (full disclosure — I pitched a few ideas for inclusion in his oped), but maybe his essay’s proposals could be a roadmap for a future Democratic president interested in creating the conditions for a rebirth of journalism.

But, then, that would require a new president to actually value journalism that holds power accountable regardless of party — which is something most politicians don’t like. They don’t like it because journalism is the opposite of what their partisan influencers, pundits and propaganda machines produce - as the saying goes, “Journalism is printing what someone else does not want printed — everything else is public relations.”

Right now, we get tidal waves of partisan public relations, and a few scattered drops of nonpartisan accountability journalism. But as Bernie’s essay shows, there are plenty of ways public policy can create the conditions for that ratio to change. It’s just a matter of political will.