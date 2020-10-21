BREAKING: Barrett Forced To Respond To Daily Poster Reporting On Oil Ties
After a Daily Poster report, Dems pressed Barrett to commit to recuse from oil company cases. In response, she is refusing — and reiterating her assertion that climate science is “controversial.”
This report was written by David Sirota and Andrew Perez
Last week, The Daily Poster broke the news about Judge Amy Coney Barrett’s familial ties to a major oil company involved in a landmark climate case that is suddenly before the Supreme Court. Now, Barrett is explicitly refusing to commit to recusing herself from cases involving oil companies — whil…