Climate Denial Is Disqualifying (Exclusive for Subscribers)
Amy Barrett told senators that she is impartial and that her views on climate science are irrelevant — but she illustrated dangerous bias that could make the climate crisis far worse.
This report was written by David Sirota and Walker Bragman.
During her Supreme Court confirmation hearing, Amy Coney Barrett depicted herself as an impartial legal arbiter whose personal views have no bearing on her court rulings. She made this argument most explicitly when she insisted: “I don’t think that my views on global warming or climate change ar…