AP Photo /Alex Brandon and J. Scott Applewhite; Pexels/Edu Raw

Donald Trump tonight re-launched the Iran War. Under section 5(c) of the War Powers law that is still very much on the books, the president is barred from launching a war if both houses of Congress pass a resolution barring him from doing so. The law says:

At any time that United States Armed Forces are engaged in hostilities outside the territory of the United States, its possessions and territories without a declaration of war or specific statutory authorization, such forces shall be removed by the President if the Congress so directs by concurrent resolution.

A concurrent resolution is one passed by the House and Senate and not subject to a presidential veto. The House and Senate have both passed concurrent resolutions barring the president from prosecuting a war against Iran.

However, congressional lawmakers have so far refused to file or organize a lawsuit asking a court to enforce this law.

In other words, Democrats in Congress have been issuing press releases about the antiwar resolution they passed — and appear to now be refusing to do what’s necessary to try to enforce those very same resolutions under the War Powers Resolution.

It’s certainly true that the courts could throw out a lawsuit, or rule in Trump’s favor. As we recounted in a recent episode of Lever Time, section 5(c) has never been litigated in court, and a 1983 Supreme Court case included opinions that suggested this so-called legislative veto provision could stand.

So what we’re seeing from Democrats here is the ultimate Lucy-With-The-Football game. The ball looks like it is set up to be kicked and then it is ripped away at the last minute.

The next time you hear Democrats complain about Trump’s power grabs and his wars, you should remember that they are now complicit — at least until they make a real effort to stop it.

You should also remember that for all the No Kings protests, the president hasn’t been turned into a king only by White House power grabs — the process has also been aided by Congress knowingly ceding its own power.