While working at International Business Times in 2016, I published a story about a little-noticed study offering a rare window into how corruption imperceptibly pervades Congress:

Lawmakers tend to get larger loans and at more favorable interest rates right when they get appointed to those powerful panels. Researchers suggest the evidence is no random coincidence: They say the trend may in fact expose a conduit of influence peddling in which powerful lawmakers are using their position to extract favors — and whereby Wall Street firms may be using stealth perks to increase their legislative power… ..Lawmakers also “report more favorable debt terms when they join the finance committee, relative to other years and to the terms other congressional members obtain including those on other powerful committees.” Researchers argue that these “results indicate that, through their personal liabilities, finance committee members may use their oversight and legislative power to potentially extract benefits from financial institutions.”

Fast forward 9 years, and a new study published by the esteemed National Bureau of Economic Research shows how endemic that corruption now is. As reported by today’s Lever Daily:

The new study finds that members of congressional leadership beat their lower-ranked colleagues by up to 47 points on the stock market in the year after their promotion, thanks in part to leaders’ expanded influence and access to nonpublic corporate information. By timing their trades to legislation and lucrative private-public contracts, congressional leaders maximized their returns, especially when they invested in firms that donated to their campaign or are headquartered in their own state.

We’re living through the culmination of a secret 50-year master plan to deregulate the campaign finance system and gut anti-bribery laws. In this end stage of the plan, corruption is not just being normalized, it’s being legalized. Indeed, President Donald Trump is now using his pardon power to end corruption prosecutions, and in at least one of those cases, House Democrats’ leader is cheering on Trump’s move.

This offers an enormous political opportunity for a 2028 Democrat who runs a McCain 2000-esque presidential campaign and centers anti-corruption, as I recently argued in The Bulwark and discussed with Chris Hayes.

But to really catch fire, that campaign would have to be honest and implicate both parties’ complicity in the corruption problem — because Americans know this is a bipartisan problem.