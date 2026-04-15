Eternal Sunshine Of The Spotless Mind (2004)

“Who controls the past controls the future: who controls the present controls the past.” — George Orwell, 1984

A few weeks ago, I was asked to sign an open letter in defense of the Internet Archive’s Wayback Machine — a site that I have deeply relied on for most of my life as a journalist, and that’s now under attack. I gladly signed and encourage every journalist to do the same - and I encourage anyone reading this to share the letter far and wide.

For those who’ve never used the Wayback Machine, you should check it out. In an ocean of slop, it is an island of immense value. It preserves a record of as much of the Internet as possible, so that we have verifiable proof of what happened in our past.

The archive’s work is more important than ever in a Goldfish Brain society whose attention economy generally makes us forget our entire world every 15 minutes.

As the old Orwell adage reminds us, it’s also particularly important in an era of authoritarianism and media consolidation — when the powers that be are aiming to hermetically seal us inside a bubble of their misinformation and disinformation and then wipe our minds of memories a la the classic film Eternal Sunshine Of The Spotless Mind.

One way to do that is to destroy the Internet Archive so that we can never check their agitprop against preserved facts.

Journalism exists, in part, to prevent that kind of thing — it exists to document what’s going on and create a historical record. At The Lever we are deeply committed to this kind of work in particular. Our time- and cost-intensive audio series Master Plan — which uses the Wayback Machine all the time — is quite literally all about using the lost historical record to explain how existential crises were created, so that those crises can be addressed.

And yet, despite the centrality of the Internet Archive in so much of the work of journalism, major news outlets are now considering limiting or blocking the archive’s access to their journalism.

The moves aren’t malevolent - these outlets are worried that Big Tech will exploit the archive to allow artificial intelligence to appropriate intellectual property and spit it back to users without any credit or links back to the original source. As the founder and editor of a news outlet that often has our work scraped, pilfered and pawned off as someone else’s, I believe that’s a legitimate concern.

But that concern cannot justify blocking the Internet Archive’s crucial preservation work. It’s 2026 - a moment when we’re talking about artificial super intelligence, we’re sending people around the moon, and we’re finding cures for seemingly incurable conditions. I’m no technologist, but the notion that in this advanced technological society publishers and the archive cannot come up with a basic compromise strains credulity, which is why I signed the letter and encourage every author, journalist and musician to sign as well.

Destroying the Internet Archive is akin to the torching of the library of Alexandria, which is remembered as a catastrophic loss of human knowledge. And the similarities are more than figurative — the ancient library wasn’t destroyed in one fire, it gradually collapsed over a longer period of time, much like the digital record of modern history is vanishing in small fires of link rot, website outages, erasure of old shows off the Internet, and now possibly the erosion of the Internet Archive.

This isn’t some abstract issue. This is real. If we believe the old adage that “those who cannot remember the past are condemned to repeat it,” then avoiding the worst mistakes of this dark epoch requires a commitment to preserving our digital memory.