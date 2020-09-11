FLASHBACK: When Obama Was Pushed To Support Single-Payer
A story from 11 years ago reminds us that Democrats are going to need to have the guts to push their party's next president to do the right thing.
As the health care crisis worsens, it is worth looking back on the long struggle to get America to join the rest of the industrialized world in guaranteeing health care for all.
In the lead up to his U.S. Senate run, Barack Obama cast himself as a proponent of single-payer health ca…