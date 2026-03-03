It’s rare that the influencer podcast ecosystem produces anything other than noise and monetizeable engagement, much less a truly important and clarifying revelation. But today is an exception: This brief exchange between Pod Save America’s Jon Favreau and Maine Senate candidate Graham Platner is a time-capsule-worthy illustration of the divide in the Democratic Party and the cartoonish lies still being peddled by the party elite.

What’s more, it perfectly encapsulates how somehow — even now — that elite still doesn’t really understand what has happened in this country.

Pod, Lies And Videotape

The key video clip begins with Favreau, a former Barack Obama aide, asking Platner “Where specifically has the party gone wrong in the last decade in terms of policies, decisions, positions?”

Platner had an obvious answer: “Absolutely, the financial crisis, bailout out the banks bailing out the big industries, letting people walk away with golden parachutes while those banks still turned around and foreclosed on people’s homes while the average working person saw their retirement savings just disappear. And then we watched the political apparatus back up the people that broke the thing in the first place. I think that was huge. That broke a lot of trust.”

That’s where things get interesting and revealing.

Favreau responds by pretending that his old boss had nothing to do with the obscene bailout of bankers who were foreclosing on millions of Americans. Of course, Obama most certainly did have a lot to do with that no-strings-attached bailout.

Favreau also claims Obama made “sure that the banks pay all the money back with interest” — which is a flagrant lie. Favreau recalled “talking to Larry Summers about” bankers’ bonuses and being told “it’s contract law, we can’t claw back the bonuses, that’s illegal” — somehow not mentioning that Obama had his aides throw cold water on Democrats’ House-passed legislation to claw back said bonuses.

And Favreau says at the time of the bailout, Obama decided “we can't let the banks fail because the whole system goes under” — which even if you believe that hypothetical, hardly justifies giving bank executives get-out-of-jail-free cards, letting them keep their same high-paid jobs, and using taxpayer cash to make bank shareholders whole while everyone else in America is immiserated.

Favreau then recounts being in the White House and hearing his Obama administration colleagues lament that “well we’d love to bail out people who like lost their homes in this but what about we don’t want to bail out the people who bought second and third homes that they knew they couldn’t afford because then we’re rewarding people who acted irresponsibly.”

Except, it was Obama who helped his Wall Street donors block the promised bankruptcy reforms that would have allowed working-class Americans to get the same debtor protections for their primary residences as the wealthy owners of second and third homes already get. Obama was the one who promised that reform — and then made sure it didn’t happen, despite Democrats having massive majorities in both houses of Congress. You don’t have to believe me on that — we have the tape right here.

“If you have a second home if you’ve got a vacation home then the court in bankruptcy is allowed to work that out so that you can keep it but if it’s your first home you can’t,” Obama said in 2008. “If you’re rich and you’ve got a vacation home then you can work that out in bankruptcy if you’re a working family and it’s the only home you have you can’t work that out in bankruptcy. That makes no sense and it’s going to change when I’m president of the United States of America.”

Soon after, Obama helped kill the Democratic legislation to fix that discrepancy, which could have prevented hundreds of thousands of foreclosures.

Favreau expects us to forget this — which is a misanthropic-but-not-altogether-dumb bet in a goldfish-brain culture that forgets its entire world every 15 minutes. He expects us to forget the possibility that a Democratic president watching his Wall Street allies throw millions of families out of their homes while he betrayed such an explicit bankruptcy reform promise ( other housing-related promises) might have had at least something to do with 200+ previously Democratic counties going to Trump.

Too Pod To Jail

Beyond the lies and omissions, Favreau stumbles into some even more telling assertions.

For instance, he insists Obama got “in trouble for calling (bankers) fat cats” — which is one of those rare accidentally-screamed-the-quiet-part admissions, because who exactly did Obama “get in trouble” with? Not average voters, who were super pissed at those fat cats. No, Favreau is inadvertently letting slip that Obama got “in trouble” with the people who really matter to the Democratic elite: Big donors.

Then Favreau insists the Obama Justice Department “won’t prosecute (bankers) because the laws aren’t there” and asserts that Democrats “want to make sure the Justice Department only goes after people who actually broke the law.”

This is a real chef kiss of cynicism. Yes, 18 years later, the Obama elites and their wing of the Democratic Party are still asking everyone to believe that after all the revelations of rampant mortgage fraud and banks paying settlements to make prosecutions never happen and Attorney General Eric Holder suggesting banks were too big to jail and Democratic Sen. Carl Levin referring charges to the Justice Department - somehow here in 2026, after all of that, we’re still asked to think nobody on Wall Street broke any laws.

Pod Did Not Save America, And More People Now Know It

But now here’s the good news: Fewer and fewer people buy this nonsense — and that includes Maine’s Democratic Senate frontrunner Graham Platner, who politely called bullshit.

“People should have gone to prison,” Platner said in response to Favreau’s insinuation that nobody on Wall Street broke any laws. “Iceland put people in prison…I honestly don’t think the American people would be angry if the Justice Department went after folks that like destroyed their retirement savings or kicked their neighbors out of their homes.”

And then came the crescendo — the exchange that really shows the schism in the Democratic Party.

On one side of that divide is Favreau channeling the pretend powerlessness vibe, saying Democrats are always “try(ing) our best to solve the problem and then it’s not going to be good enough and then everyone’s going to hate us and say that we are tied to corporate interests.”

In this faction’s telling, corporate Democrats — who prioritized their donors over their voters and helped create the backlash conditions for Trump’s ascent — are innocent victims always doing their best and then being unfairly blamed. They camouflage corporate capitulation as sensible and necessary moderation — and then cast themselves as honorable realists unduly persecuted for their pragmatism.

Theirs is a fable whose faction has tons of cash, power and media cachet. With polished brands like Third Way, Abundance and Searchlight, this faction’s sponsors seem varied and multidimensional — but at all their fancy conferences they are all selling this same anesthetizing pity story that liberals have told themselves for the last 18 years. They assume that if they verbalize their McKinsey-style slide deck enough via Pod, it will Save America.

On the other side of the divide is a more clear-eyed crew — new-generation populists and outsiders like Platner who are being brutally honest, which is probably why he’s surging in the polls.

He and the populist wing of the party are admitting what actually happened in this country. In all sorts of implicit and explicit ways, they are rightly spotlighting how Democrats’ decision to constantly turn hope and change into more of the same played a role in creating the meltdown we’re living through.

This faction is acknowledging that the ongoing refusal by Democratic Party leaders, pundits, operatives and influencers to just tell the unvarnished truth has created the party’s biggest political problem of all — one that goes unspoken. That problem isn’t any one policy position in or out of step with mainstream public opinion. No, the big Democratic Party’s biggest problem is the massive credibility gap created by its betrayals and corporate fealty. That credibility gap prompts many voters to assume that no matter what the party’s politicians and media icons say about any given issue at any given time, Democrats won’t try to follow through on their promises because they have already proven themselves to be completely full of shit.

“That’s why we need to kind of change the political will of the Democratic Party to to go a little bit further,” Platner said in response to Favreau’s notion that Democrats try their best, deliver enough and are then wrongly blamed. “The only way to regain the trust of the American people as Democrats is to be radically different than what we’ve had.”

Exactly.

Of course, I don’t know whether Platner will win. I don’t know what kind of senator he might be. I don’t know if he is elected, whether he’d betray all of what he’s saying — and he told me a while back that he’d be circumspect about himself if he were me or anyone else looking at his candidacy or that of any other politician.

But this isn’t only about him. It’s about the larger divide in the party that depicts itself as the opposition to authoritarianism. Democrats can only be that opposition if they come to terms with their party’s participation in the nightmare we’re now immersed in — and then start making different decisions.