Sirota

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janodes's avatar
janodes
Mar 3

Favreau's whole tone is so condescending, laughing at his own takes is so phony. His whole existence is a rearguard for the DNC

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Me again's avatar
Me again
Mar 3Edited

The only way to trust ANY candidate is to get rid of PAC money in our system -especially AIPAC.

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