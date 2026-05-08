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Vincent Huijbers's avatar
Vincent Huijbers
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From a Dutch perspective, the choice for Trump was a binary choice. 27 parties participated in our last elections in October 2025.

It is fascinating that we are grappling with the same issues here. The leader of the largest social democratic party embraced liberalism (now dubbed 'neo') in 1995 as 'the liberating effect of shedding ideological feathers,' after which practically everything was privatized and marketized. The Netherlands practically invented the welfare state and impoverished it at a time when the economy has nominally doubled.

It is striking that since 2000, the Netherlands has received a protest party out of nowhere almost every four years that attracts enough votes to form the government.

Reversing policy has been a major theme in every election but has proven practically impossible because it is precisely the political control that has been relinquished.

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