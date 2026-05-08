How did America go from Obama to Trump - and how can Democrats avoid repeating that kind of cycle again?

In an exclusive interview with The Lever’s weekly podcast LEVER TIME, Maine Democratic Senate candidate Graham Platner says Trump’s rise wasn’t some great mystery: Democrats bailed out banks, abandoned working people, and let corporate power keep running the party — which ultimately created conditions for a backlash.

“We did not stop the neoliberal project, that’s why,” Platner told me. “When Obama comes in and so many people are looking for this significant change, and then materially, we kind of just continue with the same neoliberal policies (of) trickle down economics (and) bailing out the banks and not bailing out the homeowners…That engenders an intense amount of anger and frustration and I think total disillusionment with the system itself.”

I’m working on a longer piece about Platner, but in the meantime, go and listen to the full episode of LEVER TIME on The Lever’s Youtube channel, search “Lever Time” in your podcast app, or go to LeverTimePodcast.com.

And please pass this on.