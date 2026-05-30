After so many years in this work, I’ve come up with some shortcuts to detecting whether a politician is legit or a fraud. One of them is listening to how they recount history — something Maine Senate candidate Graham Platner did a lot of when I spent time with him for my new article for The Lever.

I listen not only to gauge their familiarity with past events, but also to assess how they understand those events. And I listen to determine whether they are willing to use their voices in hostile spaces to tell history’s real story — not the corporate-approved, pundit-polished infomercial version repeated ad nauseam until disinformation becomes accepted as The Official Story.

So when Maine Senate candidate Graham Platner chose to use a recent New York Times to dispute a core tenet of liberals’ learned-helplessness catechism, I perked up — especially because it was about a Supreme Court fight that I’ve been obsessed with and that the next Democratic president must wage.