Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, Rep. Haley Stevens and Rep. Jim Clyburn (Photo credit: Stevens campaign )

Michigan Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has announced a last-minute endorsement of U.S. Rep. Haley Stevens in her Democratic Senate primary battle against former Wayne County public health official Abdul El-Sayed.

The latter’s campaign rightly notes that “the corporate establishment has closed ranks and made their pick” — but that understates the Medicare For All context of the endorsement by Whitmer, who has close ties to one of her state’s most powerful health care corporations.