Gretchen Whitmer Tries To Rescue Her Healthcare Donors
A last-minute Senate primary endorsement by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D-Blue Cross) boosts her health insurance donors now threatened by a Medicare For All candidate.
Michigan Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has announced a last-minute endorsement of U.S. Rep. Haley Stevens in her Democratic Senate primary battle against former Wayne County public health official Abdul El-Sayed.
The latter’s campaign rightly notes that “the corporate establishment has closed ranks and made their pick” — but that understates the Medicare For All context of the endorsement by Whitmer, who has close ties to one of her state’s most powerful health care corporations.
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