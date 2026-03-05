How Corporate Democrats Are Supporting Trump and Israel's War

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/0:00Transcript1211331How Corporate Democrats Are Supporting Trump and Israel's WarA recording from David Sirota and THE LEFT HOOK with Wajahat Ali's live videoDavid Sirota and THE LEFT HOOK with Wajahat AliMar 05, 20261211331ShareTranscriptGet more from David Sirota in the Substack appAvailable for iOS and AndroidGet the appDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksSirotaSubscribeAuthorsDavid SirotaTHE LEFT HOOK with Wajahat AliRecent PostsHow Big Tech Is Trying To Buy Both PartiesFeb 11 • David Sirota and THE LEFT HOOK with Wajahat Ali