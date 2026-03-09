Amid intensifying fears that President Trump may soon launch a nuclear war in Iran, it’s worth pointing out that there has been legislation in Congress since 2017 to prohibit a president from conducting a first-use nuclear strike without the explicit authorization of Congress.

The most recent iteration of that legislation is here and here - and it is elegant in its simplicity. It’s not about the constitutionally muddled debate over the War Powers Act, which presidents could try to ignore. The bill instead invokes Congress’s largely unchallenged power of the purse.

The operative section is just two simple lines that everyone across party lines should be able to agree upon. And before you rightly insist that Trump often ignores laws, remember: these particular legislative provisions don’t appear to be just about limiting him (and any other president). They also seem to be about empowering military leaders to reject a first-strike nuclear attack order without proof of congressional authorization.

Here’s what the legislation says (emphasis added):

(a) Prohibition.—No Federal funds may be obligated or expended to conduct a first-use nuclear strike unless such strike is conducted pursuant to a war declared by Congress that expressly authorizes such strike. (b) First-Use Nuclear Strike Defined.—In this section, the term “first-use nuclear strike” means an attack using nuclear weapons against an enemy that is conducted without the Secretary of Defense and the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff first confirming to the President that there has been a nuclear strike against the United States, its territories, or its allies.

When I posted this legislation on Elon Musk’s social media hellsite earlier today, the comments were filled up with know-it-all contrarians insisting that that Trump ignores laws so there’s no point in this kind of legislation, or in Congress doing anything at all.

I find these rely-guy arguments trite and annoying. Hyper-cynicism has become a self-soothing form of narcissism that lets its proponents feel smug and smart while sitting on the sidelines and refusing to even engage with substance.

In this case, insisting that nobody can do anything to stop Trump - and citing as proof the fact that few in Congress have really even tried to do anything — is a dark and dumb self-fulfilling tautology. It’s learned helplessness bullshit from people who have utterly given up, and who now just want to feel superior to the rest of us who still believe an effort is worth it.

Obviously, I’m under no illusion that legislation like this is suddenly going to pass — but I’m also under no illusion that trying to pass it is pointless. After all, this isn’t some fictional Fallout knock-off - this is real life, and we’re literally talking about the prospect of an actual nuclear apocalypse here.

Pressing the do-nothings in Congress to do something on a matter like this is the absolute minimum a thinking, breathing human being can do at this point. So LFG.