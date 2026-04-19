Chief Justice of the United States John Roberts. (Jacquelyn Martin, AP )

Though America has become a goldfish-brain society that forgets its entire world every 15 minutes, it’s worth taking a moment to appreciate the cautionary tale implicit in The New York Times’ blockbuster story about the Supreme Court’s shadow docket. The secret memos that the Times unearthed show Chief Justice John Roberts has become the kind of tyrannical, politically unaccountable “activist” judge that John Roberts made his name warning about.

As a young lawyer, John Roberts made a name for himself inside the Reagan administration casting himself as a leader of a movement to curtail the power of judges. Indeed, in one memo, Roberts provided talking points about judicial selection, urging Reagan officials to declare that “this Administration is attempting to restore a balance on the Federal judiciary that does not exist now with the judicial activism we see. Judges should interpret the law, not make it or execute it.”

In another memo, Roberts gave Reagan’s Attorney General crafted “Judicial Activism Q & A’s: Specific Examples.”