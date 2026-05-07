Unsurprisingly, there was a bit of angry feedback to my essay yesterday about the new shrine to Barack Obama, built by the moguls who got rich during his administration. And much of the feedback from liberals and Democrats was basically: “Why isn’t your reporting exclusively helping my party’s politicians?”

After a few decades in this line of work, I’m used to enraged feedback, some of it is deserved and truth be told I often get bummed out about it. But I started wondering why I’m literally never bothered by this specific kind of feedback. And I think the answer is that because it is so rote, I’ve come to assume that this kind of feedback isn’t an expression of critical thought or fully functioning human cognition. It is instead a reptilian-brain expression of the immersive propaganda system.

Indeed, this specific form of feedback — the kind demanding to know why journalism isn’t serving a political party — is its own genre, automatically mass produced in almost word-for-word replication from conservatives anytime a Republican is criticized, and from liberals anytime a prominent popular Democrat is criticized. Why? Because after decades of the Fox/MSNBC/Twitter-ification of media, a sizable segment of today’s news consuming audience has been inculcated to genuinely believe that the central purpose of reporting — and of a free press itself — is to prop up the reader’s preferred politicians and to validate the reader’s partisan world view.

It is a reminder that as we’re now algorithmically immersed in human history’s most powerful partisan propaganda system, many Americans today literally have no idea what journalism actually is or supposed to be.

So in an era when party propaganda is flourishing and journalism is withering down to a niche part of media, I want to take a moment to remind everyone what journalism is and is not — if only for posterity. I’ve worked in both politics and in journalism, so I feel I have some subject matter expertise here, so I’m just going to be blunt:

Journalism is supposed to hold power accountable, whether it offends your favorite politicians or not. If you’re looking for content that fortifies power, you’re not looking for journalism - you are looking for a Fortune 500 company’s annual shareholder report or a cable TV chat show.

Journalism is supposed to report inconvenient truths as they are, not as you want them to be in service of the politicians that the algorithms have inculcated you to worship and have a parasocial relationship with. If you’re looking for content that unquestioningly boosts your Dear Leaders in glowing terms and teaches you to treat public officials as deities, then you’re not looking for journalism - you are looking for party press releases, super PAC ads and pundit clickslop.

Journalism isn’t content designed to help you self-soothe and confirm your priors, it is supposed to inform you and challenge your thinking. If you’re looking for content that just tells you what you already believe is true and lets you feel smug and superior in already knowing all there is to know, then you’re not looking for journalism - you are looking for propaganda or a Stuart Smalley affirmation.

Let me add a separate but related point to the list: Journalism isn’t supposed to be he-said-she-said whataboutism that pretends every fact needs a contrarian voice, that insists there is no such thing as right and wrong and that asserts a fake form of objectivity and “balance” when in fact every story selection decision is inherently subjective. Journalism can — and I would argue should — honestly admit the reporter’s viewpoint and belief system (which I always do), which shouldn’t preclude fairness and factual accuracy. If you are looking for fake objectivity in service of your political party, again — you aren’t necessarily looking for journalism, you are looking for a specific kind of propaganda, most often produced by elite legacy media.

So listen, if you want to criticize me or other journalists for getting things wrong or for bad writing, have at it - that’s the feedback I certainly need, even if it can be painful.

But if you want to criticize me or other journalists for not being doctrinaire party propagandists, fine go ahead - but that’s not the business we’re in, even if you’ve been brainwashed into believing it is.

As journalism now becomes an endangered artisanal product on its way to being an artifact of a bygone age, I’d ask you to keep in mind the famous truism, because it still applies: “Journalism is printing something that someone does not want printed; everything else is public relations.”