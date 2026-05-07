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Judy's avatar
Judy
1d

I agree with your assessment. I thought your article on Obama was spot on. I’ve said many times: I wish Obama was 1/2 the president that people think he was. No one is as bad as Trump, but Obama literally did the same thing Trump is doing as far as running on a policy platform and then doing the opposite. I really think people have been brainwashed or there is a giant Mandela Effect that many people remember a different history than I do!

Granted, Obama didn’t enrich himself or his family, but he did everything the donors asked him to do.

I’ll give him credit for lifting the embargo on Cuba (although short lived)

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Nina Tatlock's avatar
Nina Tatlock
1d

I’m here for the accountability. We need the truth and we need accountability.

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