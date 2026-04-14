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Amanda Ianthe's avatar
Amanda Ianthe
Apr 15Edited

Will check this movie out.

Roger Waters warned us about it in his 90s album Amused to Death. I named three creative projects after songs on that album, sensing truth in it, but not actually fully getting and heeding the message.

So, even when the message seems obvious, I think it’s like maze when you are in the thick of it. Hindsight really is 20/20

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Douglas J Boggs's avatar
Douglas J Boggs
Apr 15

great insight. Thanks for this. I will be watching this again tonight

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