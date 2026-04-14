All The President’s Men turned 50 this week. The film is one of the best ever, but also now seems like an artifact - a recording of a long-since destroyed civilization from another galaxy. But if you go back and rewatch it carefully, you can see that the movie was sending this current generation a coded warning.

The newsroom scenes depict Bob Woodward and Carl Bernstein frantically working the phones to try to piece together the story of Watergate. Everything about it seems almost alien. With the rise of the Internet and remote working, there are few actual “newsrooms” anymore. As media has become far more about lazily screaming hot takes into a webcam than about the hard work of original reporting, seeing reporters actually pick up the phone and talk to people seems like watching ancient gurus practicing a lost art.

But beyond just a walk down memory lane, one newsroom scene makes an unstated visual point about where news actually is. It’s the scene in which Woodward is in the foreground frantically toggling between different calls with different sources as he tries to follow the money. If you pay attention, you notice that while Woodward is scratching and clawing for original revelations that those in power want hidden, other reporters in the background are passively watching the fleeting controversy of the moment (the Eagleton affair) being transmitted over the television airwaves.

As one of my favorite social media accounts put it:

The background is part of the story. As Woodward hones in on his phone call, everyone behind him huddles around a TV watching Senator Tom Eagleton resign. The contrast is deliberate: they chase the “obvious” headline, while the camera drifts past them to Woodward, and the real story…



As Woodward closes in on the truth, the world literally falls away: the newsroom blurs, the noise fades, and we lock into his obsession…What makes this shot brilliant is the contrast it carves between Redford and the newsroom around him. The visual language does the talking: he’s locked in, disciplined, driven, all focus and fire. He stands apart because the work matters more than anything else.

The tension depicted in this scene — between the desire to watch flashy events of the moment and going away from the headlines to dig — has only become more intense since All The President’s Men was made a half century ago.

In today’s media industry, the algorithm-driven attention economy rewards those who succumb to it and focus on it — and often punishes those who go off to dig and try to surface new information not considered relevant to the current moment’s news cycle.

If this scene from All The President’s Men was depicting this era, there would be pundits in the background huddled around a computer taking notes on their iPhones for their instant hot takes and social media posts — and considering all the mass layoffs of journalists, I’m not sure there would even be a Woodward in the foreground.

Those of us still fortunate to be working in journalism — as distinct from “media” — feel this horrible battle between journalism and the attention economy in our bones. It is beyond a pang of FOMO — it is a foreboding sense that in steering away from the spectacle of the moment and trying to dig out something in the shadows, you are actually steering yourself over a cliff into obscurity, irrelevance and unemployment.

I don’t think it has to be this way forever. I sense (hope?) we’re reaching an information saturation point in which less finally becomes more — a point in which cheap mass-produced hot takes become commodities that audiences recoil from and high-quality journalism away from the news cycle become the real value proposition in media. There are a few encouraging signs that’s happening.

It seems All The President’s Men was trying to visually warn the media industry — and the larger society — about the downside of the attention economy. Maybe we will finally heed the warning.