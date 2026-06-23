Mayor Zohran Mamdani and former President Barack Obama read to a group of toddlers at Learning Through Play Pre-K Center in the South Bronx. Saturday, April 18, 2026. Credit: Ed Reed/ Mayoral Photography Office .

A few months ago, New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani had a lovely photo op with former President Barack Obama in a public school. The optics almost looked like a torch-passing moment — the past era’s most popular young celebrity politician was effectively blessing the current era’s most popular young celebrity politician.

But for now, optics are really as far as the comparisons go — because when it comes to politics, Mamdani has been doing exactly the opposite of what Obama did.

The Lever today republished a 2006 profile I wrote about Obama after I spent a day with the soon-to-be president. And in that piece, which first ran in The Nation, there is a reminder of how Obama used his political capital in the first few years after becoming a national political celebrity:

(Obama) had previously said he didn’t “want to be the kingmaker,” because “it’s never been sort of a role that I’ve aspired to in politics.” Yet Obama forcefully intervened in a suburban Chicago Congressional primary on behalf of Iraq veteran Tammy Duckworth, the candidate handpicked by Democratic power brokers, against grassroots contender Christine Cegelis, who in 2004 garnered an astonishing 44 percent against GOP incumbent Henry Hyde and who almost beat Duckworth. Wasn’t this the very kingmaking role he’d said he didn’t want to be a part of? Obama said only, “There are going to be strategic questions about who do I think is best equipped to win the general elections.” One senior Congressional aide said, “Obama showed himself to be the pure political hack he is. Here you have a guy whose own success was predicated on winning primaries against party-backed candidates now using his enormous political capital to go to bat for the same party machines he says he doesn’t want to be a tool of.” Although Obama said such high-profile primary endorsements were rare, a similar controversy arose a few weeks later. Just as Ned Lamont’s antiwar primary campaign against pro-war Connecticut Senator Joe Lieberman was gaining momentum, Obama traveled to the state to endorse Lieberman.

Fast forward 20 years and contrast that behavior with Mamdani at roughly the same moment in the New York City mayor’s political career. Rather than following Obama’s lead and putting his thumb on the scale for Democratic Party powerbrokers, Mamdani is doing the opposite, wading into Democratic primaries - in some instances, against incumbent Members of Congress. As The Washington Post reports:

Zohran Mamdani wants to remake the Democratic Party. And the New York mayor’s approach to today’s U.S. House primaries in New York is the clearest example. Mamdani, fresh off taking control of the nation’s largest city earlier this year, has broadened his remit, putting himself squarely in the middle of a partisan fight over the future of the Democratic Party…by endorsing three candidates in New York-based House races, including two challenging Democratic incumbents, Mamdani is wading into Democratic Party infighting in a way that feels like a statement of future intent… When we asked the mayor about this, he made clear he relished this fight and saw its results extending far beyond the Hudson River. “Success in the midterms and in 2028 depends on the Democratic Party advancing a vision that not only embodies the change working people are calling for, but is also credible in its critique of the architects of the affordability crisis,” he said. “Voters are ready for us to close the door on a politics of big money and small ideas.”

Mamadani’s moves here are not merely different from Obama — he is the anti-Obama. And that’s a really big deal. It reflects not just the differences between two individual politicians. It also illustrates how we may finally be in a new era of Democratic politics - an era in which at least some incumbents aren’t doing the same old Obama move of pulling the ladder up behind them. Whether it is Mamdani, or Ro Khanna or Bernie Sanders, at least some star politicians seem willing to try to help others up the ladder, even if it enrages the establishment at the top.