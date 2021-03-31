MIDDAY POSTER: Biden Tax Plan Is Bad News For Gordon Gekko (Exclusive for Subscribers)
Private equity giants benefited from Trump’s corporate tax cuts — now they could lose big under Biden’s new plan.
By Walker Bragman
TODAY’S QUOTE:
"There is virtually no path to getting Republican votes. It's too big, too expensive, and chalked full of tax increases that are nonstarters among Republicans.” - Brian Riedl of the conservative Manhattan Institute on Biden’s infrastructure and tax plan, in a comment that offers yet another example of why the filibuster mu…