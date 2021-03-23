MIDDAY POSTER: COVID Deaths Linked To For-Profit Health Care (Exclusive For Subscribers)

Also: Fauci cozies up to pharmaceutical lobbyists, while Zoom has found a way to mute its tax obligations.

Walker Bragman
Mar 23Comment 4Share
Photo credit: Apu Gomes/Getty Images

TODAY’S QUOTE:

“This is not okay with me. And this is to put in a big pitch for gun control. When it’s your family, you feel it.” — Witness to the Boulder, Colo., supermarket shooting, whose daughter, son-in-law, and grandchildren were in line at the store for COVID-19 vaccinations when the attack began.

TODAY’S READS:

  1. R…

This post is for paying subscribers

← PreviousNext →