MIDDAY POSTER: Gerrymandering The Next Decade Of Elections (Exclusive For Subscribers)
Also: The Pentagon is funneling military gear to police, and Democrats score a win — but still can’t fully govern — with new parliamentarian ruling.
TODAY’S QUOTE:
“Your Honor, years ago I recognized my kinship with all living beings, and I made up my mind that I was not one bit better than the meanest on earth. I said then, and I say now, that while there is a lower class, I am in it, and while there is a criminal element, I am of it, and while there is a s…