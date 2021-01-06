MIDDAY POSTER: The Manchin Factor (Exclusive for Subscribers)
Republicans are offering a half-baked challenge to Biden’s electoral college win today, and when could Americans see new survival checks?
By Julia Rock
TODAY’S QUOTE:
“It’s the Keystone Cops version of the coup,” Larry Lessig, a Harvard law professor, told The Daily Poster about the GOP’s effort to challenge certification of the electoral college votes in Congress today. He added: “It’s terrifying, because you can see how they could have done it so much better. But no, they didn’t do it in…