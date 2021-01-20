MIDDAY POSTER: Trump Revokes His Ethics Rule On Way Out

Pete Marovich / Getty Images

By Julia Rock

TODAY’S QUOTE:

“Roosevelt was often frustrated with the left, but recognized its power and the importance of its vitality to his own cause.” - Jamelle Bouie, New York Times columnist.

TODAY’S READS:

TODAY’S STAT:

TODAY’S FLASHBACK:

Almost two decades ago, the Sarbanes-Oxley Act of 2002, which imposed criminal penalties on executives who signed false financial statements, was signed into law. Gary Gensler, Biden’s pick to head the Securities and Exchange Commission played a key role in pushing that bill through, as a senior advisor to Senator Paul Sarbanes.

“Wall Street has never forgiven Gensler for that,” according to Wall Street On Parade.

TODAY’S BIT OF NEWS:

Pete Buttigieg, Biden's pick for transportation secretary, noted in his financial disclosure last week that he was a public representative with Win the Era, a dark money nonprofit, from April 2020 until last month.

When Buttigieg ended his presidential bid, his campaign committee reformed as Win the Era PAC. His allies also established a 501(c)(4) nonprofit called Win the Era Action Fund, which has donated $1.3 million to the PAC. Win the Era Action Fund hasn’t disclosed its donors, and it’s not clear where the group is incorporated.

Buttigieg’s ethics pledge says he “will not participate personally and substantially in any particular matter involving specific parties in which I know Win the Era is a party or represents a party, unless I am first authorized to participate.” What about the group’s donors?

Spokespeople for Biden and Buttigieg didn’t respond to questions from The Daily Poster. The Senate Commerce Committee will hold a hearing on Buttigieg’s nomination on Thursday.

TODAY’S CLICKS:

TODAY’S OWN:

This newsletter relies on readers pitching in to support it. If you like what you just read and want to help expand this kind of journalism, consider becoming a paid subscriber by clicking this link.