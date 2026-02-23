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Dodo B Bird's avatar
Dodo B Bird
Feb 23

NAFTA was one of the worst things...killed organized labor outside of government unions...

In a sense...killed the democratic party

Bad for people...bad for the environment ...bad for Mexican corn farmers....

Responsible for increasing income inequality.....shut down USA factories and moving them to other countries...

Stupid for most people....great for the super rich....."the Epstein class" as I people now say....

Really bad for USA minimum wage workers without college degrees....

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Environmental Coffeehouse's avatar
Environmental Coffeehouse
Feb 23

I'll never forget it David, I was having conversations with everyone I knew about how this just was not good for the United States overall. People didn't get it and they still don't. I'm going to share your article with people that I used to discuss this with and see how they feel now. It may be fruitless, but I'm going to try it anyway. Thank you David.

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