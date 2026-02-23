The North American Free Trade Agreement was one of the biggest political and economic turning points in modern U.S. history — a sliding-door moment in which a Democratic president joined with congressional Republicans and corporate donors to kill the working class. Of course, when someone says that, it’s usually received as an accurate-yet-figurative statement about jobs and wages. But a new study suggests it’s also literally true.

As researchers from MIT and the University of Chicago report:

Areas more exposed to NAFTA experienced an increase in all-cause mortality. Our estimates imply that in the 15 years post-NAFTA, a commuting zone with average exposure to Mexican import competition experienced an increase in annual, age-adjusted mortality of 0.68 percent… Mortality increases appear across all broad age by sex groups, but were disproportionately concentrated in working-age men, the group who also experienced disproportionately large declines in employment from NAFTA. Mortality increases appear across most major causes of death, as well as for deaths of despair. Exposure to NAFTA also worsened self-reported health and increased smoking rates… The welfare consequences of these NAFTA-induced mortality declines are large enough to more than erase prior estimates of the general equilibrium welfare gains from NAFTA.

That mention of deaths of despair is notable — a 2019 study found that “the loss of 1000 trade-related jobs was associated with a 2.7 percent increase in opioid-related deaths” and that “when fentanyl was present in the heroin supply, the same number of job losses was associated with a 11.3 percent increase in opioid-related deaths.”

The political effects of NAFTA cannot be overstated. As Princeton, Stanford, and Yale researchers showed in their 2024 study, the most trade-exposed counties in America were among “the most likely to vote Democratic in House elections before NAFTA,” then “they begin to trend Republican in the early- to mid-1990s, just as NAFTA is being debated and implemented” and then “by 2000, they vote as or more Republican than any other” in the country.

What exactly happened? Researchers found that the post-NAFTA voter “shift was especially pronounced among individuals who already shared cultural positions with the GOP.” Why? Up until the early 1990s, a segment of culturally conservative white working-class Democratic voters had still been sticking with the socially liberal Democratic Party because it had been an economically populist party. But when a Democratic president jammed NAFTA through Congress in a high-profile battle that defined early 1990s politics, these voters bailed out, believing the party no longer had anything to offer them on culture or on economics.

Casting himself as a populist, Donald Trump eventually exploited working-class voters’ correct post-NAFTA perception that the establishments of both parties colluded to rig trade policy against them. So in that sense, the ramifications of NAFTA are still with us today.

Of course, trade is a tricky issue — and Trump’s reckless and corrupt tariffs aren’t doing the working class or his party any favors right now. But neither would going back to neoliberal free trade. There’s a populist middle ground between Trump’s incompetence on one hand and corporate-written trade deals on the other. A few smart Democrats seem to understand that — but it’s not clear they’ve yet convinced their whole party to get on board. Time will tell.