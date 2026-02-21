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Dan Henry's avatar
Dan Henry
Feb 21

Gorsuch is the most thoughtful, reasoned and honest justice on the court in decades.

Going into the tariff ruling I am certain you believed he was going to back Trump, and yet he didn’t.

As for the presidential immunity ruling, the dishonesty of the analysis concerning it has been pronounced as it has been framed as a decision that favored only Trump.

The decision favors ALL presidents past and future. It further does not impede Congress’s power to impeach the President for their conduct in office.

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