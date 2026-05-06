Former President Obama is unveiling an oligarch-funded shrine to himself amid everyone in America being fleeced by oligarchs. It’s a perfect bookend of a presidency that bailed out its Wall Street donors who were throwing millions of Americans out of their homes (and no, the bailouts were not “paid back”).

Obama says he wants his $850 million shrine “to put my presidency in context” — and in a sense, that’s what the shrine does. Its sponsor list is context for a presidency that promised hope and change and then used a massive electoral mandate to deliver more of the same. Indeed, the list is a who’s who of the winners of the Obama era: tech moguls, financial giants, telecom behemoths, a health insurance giant, and other boldfaced names of the oligarchy.

Of course, that kind of donor list is now-standard fare for presidential foundations, but the timing of Obama’s celebration of his shrine seems especially tone deaf: this is a moment when most Americans can’t afford anything, in part, because of the oligarchs that were enriched during his presidential tenure.

And the shrine being built despite community protests that it would exacerbate the very housing crisis that defined Obama’s presidency…if that plot point was in a screenplay, Hollywood executives would insist that was too on the nose.

During his interview this week with Stephen Colbert inside his shrine, Obama dinged Donald Trump’s corruption, saying “a good policy that I’d like to see followed is that the president of the United States shouldn’t have a bunch of side hustles.”

He’s clearly correct — but he understates the problem. For a long time it has seemed as if the entire presidency has become a grand side hustle for a life of post-presidential celebrity, riches and, yes, shrines, er, presidential “libraries.” Same thing for Congress - where serving a few terms and then retiring into the lobbying business and speaking circuit is now so routine it’s barely news.