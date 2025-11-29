Sirota

Carl Cimini
Dec 1

As if serfdom wasn’t bad enough with work for healthcare and shackling one to the corporate teet with no hope or free will to escape you now get to join my grandfather in a coal mine company town house paying your boss for housing, family farms were the first as the oligarchs took the food supply, these are all human rights violations.

Evan Stafford
Nov 30

Great short piece! We're expected to believe the same thing every couple years about elections. All we need do is vote and somehow it doesn't matter that every politician on both sides is getting bought off by the same oligarchs. The Lever's reporting has helped to make this clear since its inception, and I'm proud to say I've been a supporter through most of it. Keep doing what you're doing and GO Nuggets!

