Pennsylvania AG Says Trump Is Trying To Suppress The Vote (Exclusive for Subscribers)

Pennsylvania AG Says Trump Is Trying To Suppress The Vote
Democratic Attorney General Josh Shapiro tells The Daily Poster that Trump is trying “to make it harder for people to vote” and he says his office is “preparing for all kinds of scenarios.”
You can click here to listen to the full audio of this interview.
Pennsylvania is expected to be one of the key battleground states that could decide the presidential election. That is why — as a yesterday’s Daily Poster report detailed — Donald Trump and his Republican allies have been trying to change election laws in ways that critics say could sup…