Podcast: Biden's First 100 Days

Photo credit: Getty Images

This week is President Joe Biden’s 100th day in office, and so The Daily Poster’s latest podcast takes a look at Biden’s personnel appointments to see whether or not his administration has been captured by corporate interests.

On the podcast, Sirota talked with Max Moran of the Revolving Door Project and David Segal of Demand Progress, two groups that have been pressuring Biden to stock his administration with progressive appointees, rather than corporate cronies. The Revolving Door Project recently issued a report card on Biden’s first 100 days, which you can find here.

This newsletter relies on readers pitching in to support it. If you want to help expand this kind of journalism, consider becoming a paid subscriber by clicking this link.