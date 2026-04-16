Studies are telling us - in fact, screaming at us - that the proliferation of online gambling is financially destroying America. The hard-sell tactics and the ubiquity of the gambling pitches have created an endemic problem, which is what you might expect in a country that made a Biff Tannen-esque casino mogul its president.

What you might not expect is that anyone — much less anyone in the opposition party — would suggest further fortifying the online gaming industry’s power. But that’s what prospective Democratic presidential candidate Rahm Emanuel appears to be doing, and in a characteristically devious way.

Emanuel announced his proposal this way:

Let’s bet on America — not against it. I’m proposing a 10% fee on prediction markets and online gambling to fund an American Innovation Fund—investing in AI, quantum computing, fusion energy, life sciences, and national security tech.



President Xi is investing in the future, whereas President Trump’s cuts in NIH and NSF is defaulting on America’s preeminence. That’s not how you win. Let’s fund cures, build new energy resources, lead in defense technologies and quantum tech. Stop falling further behind, start investing in winning again. That’s the American way.

A fee on prediction markets and online wagering may seem like a populist and even courageous crackdown on the gambling industry. But in practice, it’s the opposite. It is a political bailout for the online gaming industry at a moment when polling data show Americans are starting to have reservations about how ubiquitous gambling has become. And him proposing to use some of the money to subsidize Big Tech’s artificial intelligence projects — and wrapping that subsidy in the veneer of national security — is downright dystopian.

But let’s set aside the cartoonishly cynical AI proposal for a moment and look at Emanuel’s other less odious investment ideas — like funding energy and medical initiatives.

That may not seem objectionable, but there is indeed something deeply dystopian there, too: The proposal is a way to make the federal funding of those good things contingent on preserving or expanding gaming industry revenues. And that allows the online gaming industry to effectively assert that it is sacrosanct; that it should not be outlawed, regulated or limited; and that its gambling plague must continue or grow larger in order for America to fund such public policy priorities.

Eighteen years ago, I wrote a newspaper column headlined “Energy Taxes’ Faustian Bargain.” It was about the danger of these kind of proposals — and how they look on the surface like anti-corporate populism, but how they function as shields for corporate interests:

States that fund health care programs with cigarette or alcohol taxes, for instance, make their health care systems dependent on people smoking and drinking. Those that fund schools with gaming revenue make their education system's improvement contingent on an already debt-saddled public increasing its recreational gambling… New efforts to create or raise (fossil fuel severance) taxes are aimed at strengthening state programs and weakening the power of oil and gas companies. But they could ultimately do the opposite by tying those programs to an inconsistent cash stream and by inadvertently making energy-industry allies out of traditionally progressive constituencies like teachers, health care activists and public-infrastructure advocates.

The way out of these faustian bargains is not to exempt these industries from taxes. It is to tax the hell out of them, and then spend the revenue on combating the problems these industries create. The more revenue the industries generate, the more money exists to combat the problems they create. The less revenue the industries make, the less money to combat the problems — but there will probably be less problems if they are making less cash.

In the fossil fuel industry’s case, that means using severance tax revenue to fund stuff stuff like climate mitigation and the electrification of transportation.

In tobacco’s case, that means using cigarette tax revenue to fund anti-smoking campaigns.

In online gaming’s case, if we’re going to continue to allow online gaming to be as grotesquely pervasive and in-your-face as it currently is (something I deeply oppose), it means the whole industry should be heavily taxed. But the revenue shouldn’t be used in the way Emanuel suggests.

It should not be used to fund unrelated public priorities we should be funding anyway by taxing billionaires.

It should not be used to create new political constituencies who then become reliant on gambling revenue.

It should be used to fund stuff like mental health counseling, addiction treatment and bankruptcy relief to combat the problems the online gaming industry is creating.