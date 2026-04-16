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Sarah Last's avatar
Sarah Last
Apr 16

I would consider this a Faustian bargain if there weren’t two devils: the prediction markets and the tech bros.

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Daniel Bliss's avatar
Daniel Bliss
Apr 18

‘Quantum Tech’ Is this just his euphemism for Ai or do we think even knows the difference? This guy suuuuucks

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