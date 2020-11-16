SAVE THE DATE: 11/18/20 — AGs On Trump's Attempt To Steal The Election

This Wednesday November 18th at 7:30pm ET, The Daily Poster will be hosting a subscriber-only live chat with Sirota, Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro and Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser about GOP legal challenges that tried to suppress the vote, the ongoing legal battles about the election results and the theory that Republicans could try to intervene to shift the Electoral College results.

Shapiro has been defeating Trump in court as the president has tried to make it harder to vote in his crucial swing state.

Weiser recently won a Supreme Court case about so-called "faithless" Electoral College electors.

This is an event exclusively for Daily Poster supporting subscribers, who will be able to watch the broadcast live and ask questions in real time.

