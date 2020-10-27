SAVE THE DATE: Election Eve With Sirota, Naomi Klein & Pollster Ben Tulchin (Exclusive for Subscribers)
The Daily Poster's first official live chat with subscribers will happen the night before the most important election in recent American history.
November 2nd is my 45th birthday, which means I am entering what is statistically the least happy phase of life in the middle of a pandemic — and on the eve of the most important election in recent American history. So to celebrate, I’ll be breaking out the whiskey to kick off the first official DAILY POSTER LIVE CHAT. Our special guests are journalist …