NEW: Introducing The Daily Poster's Movie Club (Exclusive For Subscribers)
To launch our new political film chat series, we’ll be exploring the Eddie Murphy classic “The Distinguished Gentleman” with its writer and producer, Marty Kaplan.
Grab the popcorn: Daily Poster subscribers are going to the movies.
We’re launching a regular film club, exclusive for our supporting subscribers. At each live event, we will discuss the ramifications, messages and ideologies of classic political movies. Some of the films will be genuinely good, some will be so bad they’re good, but all of them will prov…