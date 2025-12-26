Sirota

John
5d

Completely agree with you about the justifiable benefits of sports fandom .

For one , it is usually the only harmless good news in the morning newspaper .

( provided you are not reading about salary negotiations or all the other financial aspects ..).

Two - it is a unifying force . I can share a rooting interest with all sorts of humans who might otherwise find nothing in common with each other . Racial , political , ethnic and every other type of division we indulge in can disappear .

Lastly - more in the vein you wrote in - the exhilaration ( “ thrill of victory , agony of defeat “) is a real hard wired human emotion like the feeling after a great meal , great musical performance , or any number of other experiences .

I have spent time wondering what really is the attraction of sports , and in the end it defies hard science description . Its like picking apart why a joke is funny . You can do it but you are left with something so flat and sterile its almost meaningless . ( tribal wiring , competitive instincts , etc).

Many of the best things in life cannot be justified on a spread sheet , and its sad and mistaken to think they should be .

Jim North
5d

I remember someone saying, "If you want to see mankinds accomplishments, go to the sports page." I remember seeing Willie, Reggie, Vida, Steph, Nate the Great and many others. They exhibited talent that was a marvel to witness. They brought excitement, which to me goes with awe.

