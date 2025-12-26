I spent Christmas Day reading a terrific book called Wolves Of K Street detailing the cartoonish corruption that my generation has allowed to become endemic over the course of our lifetimes. Feeling bummed out, I then watched an absolutely crazy basketball game and think I might have seen the face of god:

These back-to-back experiences — soul-crushing solitary reading about a hopelessly rigged political machine, and then euphoria of the collective experience of watching a wildly exciting competition — prompted a thought: perhaps my theories of value and purpose have been a bit off.

I’ve spent my adult life feeling angry at the status quo and trying to stoke more awareness of the corruption ruining so much of our lives — all in hopes that enough outrage will prompt us to finally end the moral, ecological, and political crises of our age. I’ve predicated my job and career choices on this core belief.

There have been fruits of the labor I’ve been involved in, for sure - new laws passed, bad policies repealed, the Overton Window shifted. But so much of that work of accountability isn’t about creating happiness, joy, or a sense of wonder. It is about creating countervailing power, and it can lead to a kind of myopia that perceives and portrays other kinds of endeavors like sports as distractions — as if creating entertainment and joy are of lesser value.

That view of sports has never struck me as quite right. I realize it’s a popular view among some politically minded left-of-center readers (and fine, this post may prompt some mass unsubscribes), but I just don’t buy it. Frankly, in my midlife years, I’ve come to believe the sports-as-valueless-distraction view is entirely wrong.

Yes, sports are bread and circuses. But they also provide immense joy to millions of people in a collective setting. And it’s not just joy — the best sporting events provide that thing social science tells us is integral to human health and happiness: awe. Specifically, the awe of witnessing in real time humans perform at peak physical and - yes - intellectual capacity. To watch super-genius Nikola Jokic running plays with a basketball is to watch Albert Einstein doing equations with a pencil.

Sports feels especially awe-inspiring and enriching right now at a moment when almost every other institution in society is so obviously rigged. Indeed, from politics to the economy to the media, we live inside the opposite of a meritocracy - we live at the whim of elites wielding unearned power and privilege to prevent any real competition.

An NBA basketball game is one of the few places we can still witness a (mostly) pure competition of talent. It feels refreshing precisely because (when there is solid reffing) the game is the kind of meritocracy that basically doesn’t exist in America anymore. And not surprisingly, when that rare meritocracy is threatened — whether with betting, flopping, or cheap-shotting — it sparks a deep rage, because we don’t want this one last haven of competition to go the way of every other institution in our society.

I’m in the middle of some existential rumination about my own path forward at age 50. I’m interrogating my deepest beliefs about journalism, media and politics. Though I’m not buying a Mazda Miata or getting botox injections, some might call this a bit of a midlife crisis. In this journey, I’m thinking a lot about whether I can use whatever skills I have to participate in the work of not just holding bad guys accountable, but also in the work of creating happiness, curiosity and awe.

I realize that is exactly what I was watching last night in that insane Nuggets game — not merely a spectacle of distraction, but also the creation of an essential part of human existence.