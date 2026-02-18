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Mark F. Buckley's avatar
Mark F. Buckley
Feb 18

Yes. Thank you. Of course. Obama had the entire country on his side. The fury from his staggering cowardice became the Tea Party then MAGA. AIG's Joseph Cassano skipped town to Mayfair with a $200M bonus paid out of TARP funds. America continues to await its first black President. He won't be a Harvard lawyer.

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Judy's avatar
Judy
Feb 18

There is a government website that you could see who got what and how much was paid back. I can’t remember what the website was but when we did the Silicon Valley bank bailout (which I opposed) I was debating with a friend of mine about this exact thing. We were able to pull it up and show who had paid back and who still owes money. The big banks all still had balances. I’ll have to find that website again and post it here.

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