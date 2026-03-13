The New York Times apparently now employs one in 10 newspaper journalists in America. Magazine writer Joshua Hunt speculates that within our lifetime, two publications - the Times and The Atlantic — will end up as effectively a journalism cartel that controls, shapes and boundaries most of the original reporting done in a country of 300 million people. This would be absolutely great for the owners of those publications and the people who work for them, but a journalism cartel would be absolutely terrible for democracy and the free press.

I think this outcome is entirely possible, but not inevitable - at least not yet. To prevent it, we should consider that the Substack-ification of non-corporate media is contributing to the trend.

Now, I know it may not be a wise idea to say that here on Substack itself. But hear me out.

I’m a fan of Substack, and truly love my favorite writers on here. This site provides a wonderful platform to lots of different kind of creators, which is genuinely great. But there’s an unspoken downside - it has led many individual writers to falsely believe they can singularly be their own media outlet, which is impossible.

Individual writers simply cannot build the infrastructure of support - from insurance to fact checking to travel resources — to sustainably do serious journalism and compete at scale with media giants. To do that in a sustained and serious way, actual organizations need to be built. That’s not an insult to anyone publishing some great stories on their own, it’s just an axiom - more people actually working together can do far more than one person working alone.

Speaking from the experience of launching The Lever from literally scratch, I know that starting an actual organization - rather than a personal brand/blog - is a grueling slog of red tape, fundraising and cat herding, which is why a lot of people don’t do it and are enticed by the idea of just starting their own Substack and thinking that’s the same as an actual news outlet. But it’s not.



To prevent a dystopian outcome of two news outlets controlling all journalism, there needs to be a commitment to building more news outlets rather than more individual Substacks. The tools to do this have never been more accessible (including, by the way, Substack, which can be a platform for news outlets).

Building news outlets is not easy, but it’s possible. It requires a commitment to something larger than oneself, which is looked down upon in our culture. It requires a tolerance for gruntwork that can be unpleasant and unglamorous. It requires a desire to do something more than building a “personal brand.”

All of that is exceedingly rare — but absolutely necessary.