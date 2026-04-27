Vice President Kamala Harris speaks on the final night of the Democratic National Convention. (Kent Nishimura/The New York Times via AP Pool )

After the 2024 election, a schism in the Democratic Party quickly widened. The party’s corporate faction – which urged nominee Kamala Harris to shun economic populism – decided the lesson of the election wasn’t that voters were sick of an oligarch-appeasing party, but that operatives should better coordinate shadowy shell organizations and slush funds of billionaire cash to match Republicans.

By contrast, the party’s populist faction saw the election as a reminder that the party needs much more clear anti-oligarch and anti-corruption politics.

Today, this simmering conflict went from muted and subtle to blatant and explicit, bursting into the spotlight thanks, in part, to good old fashioned shoe-leather journalism.

Over the weekend, The Lever published a blockbuster report exposing a billionaire-funded political machine designed to co-opt – or defang – a rising tide of economic and anti-corruption populism boiling up in the Democratic Party. The story is making waves because for the first time our reporters detail how this machine of super PACs and overlapping donors and operatives seem to be edging right up to anti-corruption laws’ legal lines prohibiting various forms of coordination between outside entities, consultants and candidates.

It is, in the words of The Lever’s reporters Luke Goldstein and Katya Schwenk, a “new dark-money-backed enterprise of unparalleled scale and complexity” – the kind that some top Democratic officials seemed to advocate for right after the 2024 election.

Rewind to late November 2024, and you will recall that Pod Save America hosted its official election post-mortem. On this particular episode, top Democratic campaign operatives first marveled at Republicans allegedly flouting anti-corruption and campaign finance laws.