The People Stealing Everything Won Last Night’s Debate (Exclusive for Subscribers)
Rather than being a forum to address corruption, corporate tyranny and ecocide, the election is now a pro-wrestling match packaged as an infotainment escape from those emergencies.
I don’t have live television in my home, because I refuse to subject myself and my family to the 24-7 outrage machine of TV news and politics. So firing up YouTube and watching the debate last night felt like the equivalent of a teetotaler suddenly downing a bottle of everclear. I felt like throwing up, and now I feel hungover.
The debate itself was a se…