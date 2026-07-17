Sen. Elissa Slotkin, D-Mich. (AP Photo/Allison Robbert)

Freshly anointed Rising Democratic Star™ Elissa Slotkin has offered what she says is a coherent vision for the future. Read it carefully and see if you notice anything missing.

In her Grand Unified Theory Of Change tweet, the Michigan Democratic senator starts off by rightly declaring that “Democrats cannot win just by being in opposition to Trump” and she insists that “they have to actually stand for something” if “we want to bring back voters who may have left our party in recent years.”

All good so far. But then she writes…