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Joseph Cullen's avatar
Joseph Cullen
Apr 16

Thomas is a total partisan hack who never should have been elevated to the Court. He got there in no small way thanks to the agency of that other plagiarizing hack Genocide Joe Biden! Ain’t that America!!!

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Bradley Grower's avatar
Bradley Grower
Apr 17

FYI- Roberts, Kavanaugh, and Barrett were all part of the Brooks Brothers Riot

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