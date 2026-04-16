One of the last myths still (barely) standing in American politics is the notion that Supreme Court justices aren’t politicians or ideologues. Something about the robes and the secrecy has advanced the idea that these presidential appointees are instead dispassionate, apolitical, anti-partisan umpires whose job, in the words of Chief Justice John Roberts, is “to call balls and strikes and not to pitch or bat.”

In the last few years, as the master plan to weaponize the judiciary has accelerated, more and more Americans have realized this is nonsense. Realizing this revelation was causing a legitimacy crisis, Justice Amy Coney Barrett in 2021 delivered a speech insisting that “that this court is not comprised of a bunch of partisan hacks.”

She declared that justices must be “hyper vigilant to make sure they’re not letting personal biases creep into their decisions, since judges are people, too.”

Fast forward five years and Justice Clarence Thomas just laid waste to whatever remained of Roberts and Barrett’s myth of the Apolitical Justice. As Fox News enthusiastically reported:

Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas issued a blistering critique of modern-day progressivism in a rare public speech on Wednesday, describing the modern political philosophy as a threat to America’s founding principles… “Progressivism seeks to replace the basic premises of the Declaration of Independence, and hence our form of government,” Thomas said Wednesday evening, drawing a direct line between contemporary political movements and what he described as a departure from the Constitution’s original meaning. “It holds that our rights and our dignities come not from God, but from the government,” Thomas said. “It requires of the people a subservience and weakness incompatible with a Constitution premised on the transcendent origin of our rights.”… "In my view, we must find in ourselves that same level of courage that the signers of the Declaration have so that we can do for our future what they did for theirs," he said.

While I disagree with Thomas’s ideological analysis, I appreciate his honesty here. He’s not trying to pretend. He’s not engaging in sleight of hand. He’s screaming the quiet part, and in the process, he has destroyed whatever was still left of the notion of the Supreme Court as a dispassionate arbiter.

In casting his speech as a call to arms, he made clear that he sees his job as pursuing a deeply political and ideological project.

You can agree or disagree with the ideology, but it is now much more difficult for anyone to pretend the Supreme Court is somehow above politics rather than what it actually is: a political weapon.

And yet, there remain signs that at least some liberals simply do not want to acknowledge this obvious truth. As one example: on the same day Thomas was issuing his ideological call to arms, liberal Justice Sonya Sotomayor was apologizing for having politely told the truth about conservative Justice Brett Kavanaugh.

The asymmetry is galling: it' is as if some liberals still think we’re living inside a West Wing episode featuring an etiquette contest — all while conservatives are waging an ideological war more explicitly than ever.