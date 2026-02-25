Sirota

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Mary Ann B Ford
Feb 26

So many outrageous things he says and does, it is hard to keep it all in memory. We need to stay aware of his constant manipulations to see how he keeps screwing us over and how easily big money complies. Thanks for what you do.

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