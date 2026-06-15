Almost nobody can afford the basic necessities of life. But here’s the news the algorithm is feeding us:

- Donald Trump opened the White House for his donor’s gladiatorial extravaganza - just ahead of that donor’s push for new federal policy that will allow him to monopolize boxing.

- Barack and Michelle Obama have built an $850 million shrine to themselves, and are on social media tweeting out their shrine’s self-portraits and audiovisual displays celebrating themselves and their amazing lives.

- After helping cover up her husband’s cognitive decline and creating the conditions for Trump’s return to the White House, Jill Biden isn’t apologizing, she’s instead now on a recrimination tour to try to sell books.

- Multimillionaire celebrities were given free tickets to Knicks games whose tickets were reportedly selling for $200,000 a pop in a city where 1 in 4 people live at or below the poverty line.

- Jeff Bezos is campaigning to avoid paying more taxes, and Mark Zuckerberg just docked his $300 million yacht near the Seattle office where he just did mass layoffs.

- Elon Musk just became the world’s first trillionaire thanks, in part, to rule changes that effectively force anyone fortunate enough to have a 401(k) to invest their savings in his government-subsidized money-losing company.

Those jubilant headlines and viral social media posts aren’t merely jammed down our throats along with $5-a-gallon-gas prices and ever-increasing health insurance and grocery bills. They are algorithmically force-fed to us with a side of corporate punditry expressing shock and horror that candidates like Graham Platner, Abdul El-Sayed and other populists down the ballot are promising to burn this entire rotting system down to the studs.