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Jay Corvan's avatar
Jay Corvan
Feb 24

Yes. Since citizens united and scalia’s corporate donor influence and his way of wrapping free individual speech as the same thing as corporate “ influence” all in a corrupt influence peddling cloak, it’s clear the court has wall streets interests , and large donors , most at heart. We are not all investors in corporations so it’s obvious they are not representing anything near a national consensus and not even slightly interested in the national consensus. They have a protection racket.

Like employees to a stern boss they take their place in the non Boat rockers gallery. But don’t forget at least 3.5 justices : Thomas ,Alito , Roberts and sometimes Gorsuch are radically conservative and also love the perks of power they sway to the highest bidder ideologically or financially there being intertwined. Remember justices are market investors too. Money can sway idealogy for the right perks or benefit. It’s a perfect example of the linkage between power and greed.

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Nurete Brenner's avatar
Nurete Brenner
Feb 20Edited

Yes. It's quite obvious that SCOTUS' taskmasters are the robber barons. And the tariffs hurt their bottom line.

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