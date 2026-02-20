There’s a throughline in the Supreme Court’s recent zig-zagging rulings and declarations about executive power: the Roberts Court seems only to respond to demands that it limit Trump’s power when those demands are clearly backed by large corporations. It is a throughline that reflects new data illustrating who the court has been mostly listening to for a very long time.

According to the court, Trump can fire officials that make sure corporations’ products are safe and he can do mass layoffs of government regulators, but the same Supreme Court seems skeptical that he is allowed to fire an official at a central bank that delivers government money to Wall Street.

According to the court, Trump is immune from laws, but he must follow laws preventing him from unilaterally imposing tariffs (the latter ruling I support btw).

The Roberts Court is dominated by justices who have long championed an expansive view of executive power — and they only seem inclined to break from that proclivity when business speaks up in opposition.

Though this throughline often goes unstated, it tracks with the Supreme Court’s evolution over the last 75 years. A new study from Columbia and Yale researchers finds that “as a result of Republican success in winning control over Supreme Court justice nominations, the court has become increasingly pro-rich.” Here’s more:

A Republican-appointed justice is 47 percentage points more likely to vote in favor of the rich on a neutral case than a Democratic-appointed justice…The results reveal a steady increase in polarization, mostly due to Republican appointees whose decisions rise from about 50% pro-rich share to a 70% pro-rich share over the course of 70 years. In the beginning of our sample (1953), Democratic and Republican appointees are statistically indistinguishable, deciding on average about 45% of the cases in favor of the rich. By the end of the period (2022), that share is about 70% for the average Republican justice and 35% for the average Democratic justice.

I don’t necessarily think the tariff ruling is exclusively “pro-rich,” and I’m glad to see the court in this case draw a line in the sand on executive power here. But the case is one of many that provides yet more clues about who the court really listens to.