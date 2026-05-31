U.S. Sen. Chris Murphy answering questions about Graham Platner on CBS Face The Nation ( May 31, 2026 )

On CBS Face The Nation this morning, Sen. Chris Murphy (D-CT) was asked whether all the controversies surrounding Maine Senate candidate Graham Platner mean he doesn’t “pass the character test.” Murphy offered a subtly radical answer: “Character involves standing up to people who are bankrupting and corrupting this country.” It was an echo of Rep. Ro Khanna, who credited Platner with “having the character to stand up against the war in Iran, against genocide, and against an unfair & lopsided economy.”

What’s radical here is that Murphy and Khanna are suggesting the possibility of a new political reality that I think the affluent class of New York/D.C. media & political elites literally cannot process: A reality in which many voters are so economically pulverized and politically disillusioned that they now define "character" in a politician solely as whether or not said politician is singlemindedly focused on destroying oligarchy and ending corruption.



To be clear: I don't know how many voters this might involve. I don’t know if such anti-system voters are a critical mass of voters to sway elections (though clearly, many voters were willing to overlook Donald Trump’s personal flaws to vote for someone they believed would blow up the system). As I said in my new story for The Lever on the Maine Senate race, I have no idea whether the current (or future?) controversies surrounding Platner will sink his candidacy. And I think that — other than the private stuff about his marriage, which is his private business — much of the journalistic scrutiny of his past “character” is appropriate for someone running for public office (which is why I participated in conducting some of that scrutiny!).