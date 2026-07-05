Rep. Diana DeGette, D-Colo., testifies during a House Rules Committee hearing (AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib); Democratic congressional candidate Melat Kiros speaks after winning the Democratic nomination (AP Photo/Rebecca Slezak)

After a group of populist candidates won Democratic House primaries over the past few weeks, the old guard is freaking out — and insisting the blue-district wave is a counterproductive waste of time.

Rahm Emanuel — who played a hand in creating almost every crisis in America — is smugly eyerolling the fact that “what the socialist wing has decided to do is turn blue districts to cobalt blue.”

From his oligarch-funded think tank, Adam Jentleson, former chief of staff to Sen. John Fetterman (D-Pa.), is scoffing at the idea that upstart democratic socialist Melat Kiros defeating incumbent Democrat Rep. Diana DeGette here in Denver does anything to advance the cause of Medicare For All, because DeGette had signed her name to a piece of paper saying she supports it.

“I don’t care who won that primary because their voting records are going to be like 99 percent the same,” Jentleson says. “What I’m curious about is the theory of change — with M4A ~100 votes shy of passage, how does replacing one person who supported it with another get you closer?”

I’m glad Jentleson asked this question — because the answer explains why these voices are so wrong, and why the nationwide blue-district insurgency is the opposite of pointless if you care about seeing political rhetoric turn into policy reality.

The Kiros-DeGette race is the perfect way to understand this larger truism.