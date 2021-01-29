YOU LOVE TO SEE IT: 7 In 10 Voters Support Monthly $2,000 Checks (Exclusive for Subscribers)
Also, the Sunrise Movement pushes Biden on climate and produce market workers in New York win a raise.
By Julia Rock
THINGS THAT YOU LOVE TO SEE:
Most Voters Want Monthly Checks (Data For Progress) — According to new polling from Data For Progress, 83 percent of voters support Joe Biden’s plan to send $1,400 checks to most Americans. Even better news: 70 percent of voters support sending monthly $2,000 checks, as House progressives have propose…