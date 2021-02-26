YOU LOVE TO SEE IT: Biden Nixes Vile Trump Unemployment Rule (Exclusive For Subscribers)
Private equity managers could lose their tax dodge, Michigan progressives are on a roll, and Bernie Sanders scores a win for Costco workers.
This report was written by Julia Rock.
THINGS THAT YOU LOVE TO SEE:
Biden Follows Through On His Promise To Expand Unemployment (U.S. Department of Labor) — The Labor Department issued a guidance Thursday stating that workers who turned down jobs at unsafe workplaces can qualify for unemployment, making good on t…