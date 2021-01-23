YOU LOVE TO SEE IT: Two-Thirds Of Voters Support Democracy Reform Bill
Also, Indigenous and environmental justice activists are shutting down pipeline projects, and Joe Manchin is ready to back a big infrastructure bill
By Julia Rock
THINGS THAT YOU LOVE TO SEE:
Biden To Issue Executive Order To Send Aid To Families (New York Times) — President Joe Biden is planning to issue an executive order to raise the minimum wage to $15 an hour for federal employees and make it easier for them to bargain collectively. Biden is also taking steps to ensure…